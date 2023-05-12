Expand / Collapse search

Vacaville teen dies after being shot Thursday evening

By Kiley Russe
Vacaville
Bay City News

VACAVILLE, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed following some type of altercation in Vacaville on Thursday evening, according to police.   

At about 6:30 p.m., officers went to the 100 block of Meadows Drive to investigate reports of gunfire.   

They found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and provided medical aid until he could be taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.   

While officers were investigating the shooting, a 17-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn't considered life-threatening.   

Investigators are trying to figure out if the two shootings are related.   

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Meek at (707) 469-4810 or to call in an anonymous tip at (707) 454-5722.