Valkyries win home opener before sold-out crowd in 2nd season debut

The Brief Valkyries defeated the Phoenix Mercury 95-79 in their second-season home opener. Restaurants and bars in Thrive City reported packed crowds and strong sales tied to game day excitement.



Confetti rained down inside Chase Center as the Golden State Valkyries opened their second season with a home 95-79 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night, sending a sold-out crowd into celebration.

Fans dressed in violet and black packed the arena hours before tip-off, building on the excitement surrounding the newest WNBA franchise after a successful inaugural season.

"So exciting, we went into season two, ready to see this team come together," said Chloe Asilo of San Leandro.

The crowd erupted throughout the night, chanting and cheering for every basket as the Valkyries secured the season-opening home win.

"It’s our first game ever here at the stadium to see the ladies play in person," said Judy Walker of Livermore. "The loudness in the arena just brings us all together like family."

For many families, it also doubled as a Mother’s Day celebration.

Thrive City businesses see surge in game-day crowds

The game brought a major boost to businesses around Thrive City.

Restaurants and bars reported large crowds beginning in the early afternoon.

At Señor Sisig, customers also lined up for special Valkyries-themed menu items, including an ube soda and crispy hard-shell tacos created for the season.

"To see the energy of the people, people are very excited for the team," said Andres Valbuena, general manager at Señor Sisig. "The team is looking great, and you can see it, it's been popping since 2 o' clock."

Splash at Thrive City also saw increased business from game-day crowds.

"A good four or five hours before games, I’ve got a sea of purple and black. Everybody's in here, they're stoked." said beverage director Daniel Burns.

Many fans said they hope the Valkyries can build on last season’s momentum and make a deeper playoff run in year two.