Vallejo native CC Sabathia pays homage to hometown roots during Baseball Hall of Fame induction

Vallejo native CC Sabathia was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, as he gave homage to his hometown and paid special tribute to the "wise and caring" women in his life who loved and supported him, and stood by him along the way.

With his family in the crowd, the 45-year-old former Major League Baseball pitcher delivered his induction ceremony speech in Cooperstown, New York, and shared about growing up in Vallejo, spending time at his grandmother’s house, which he called his "home base and safe place."

Local perspective:

It was at his grandmother's house that his talents were revealed to him.

"My grannie had a huge grapefruit tree in her yard. When I was young, I would collect the ones that fell, line ‘em up and throw them at a folding chair as my strike zone," he recalled. "That was the first time I realized I could throw hard."

He said when he was a teenager, he wanted to get a job at the nearby amusement park, Marine World, now known as Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, but his grandmother had other plans for him.

"My granny said, ‘No, focus on baseball,’" Sabathia shared.

The six-time All-Star pitcher, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2007 and a World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, dedicated much of his speech acknowledging his roots, as he paid respect to a player he grew up watching, whose name he would now forever be enshrined with.

"I could still name the whole lineup from the 1989 World Champion A’s in my sleep. At DH was Dave Parker. I know we all wish he was here with us today," he said of the late right fielder who passed away last month at the age of 74. "It’s an extra honor to be a part of Dave's Hall of Fame class."

Honoring his high school coach

Sabathia also expressed gratitude for the influence of his high school baseball coach, who helped put him on this path.

"It was Abe Hobbs, the Vallejo High baseball coach, who taught me how to hit the ball the other way, who took me to Dusy Baker’s baseball camp, and who opened my eyes about the Negro Leagues and Jackie Robinson."

Paying tribute to his mom

To his mother, who attended the ceremony, he praised her for always being there for him, for keeping him humble and planting that seed for the love of the game.

"When I was a kid, my mom loved Ken Griffey Jr. That's why we went to the Oakland Coliseum whenever the Mariners played there, as my mom is the reason I'm a baseball fan," he said, adding, "And fans turn into players who sometimes turn into hall of farmers."

Beyond instilling in him the love of baseball, she also helped strengthen his talents.

"When I was young, she put on catcher's gear so I could throw in the backyard," the newly inducted Hall of Famer said, adding that it was his mother, Margie, who also taught him about resilience.

When he was growing up, she worked nights at Travis Air Force Base and stood strong even when hardships and tragedy struck.

"As much as we struggled through painful losses that took family and friends away from us too soon, my mom kept going," the former baseball star said. "From her, I learned if we are here, if we are breathing, if we are standing, we can get through it. There’s always something on the other side of the storm."

Married his high school sweetheart

Sabathia also honored his wife, Amber, whom he met at a house party when he was a junior at Vallejo High.

"We spent the whole night talking, and that conversation has been going on for 29 years now," the former pitcher said.

"I know I’m super difficult to be around sometimes, and I’ve tested her patience and love too many times," Sabathia admitted, adding, "She knows how to navigate me like no one else does, and I always say she’s the only human I can be around every single day."

The father-of-four then poured out loving words to his kids who were in the crowd, sharing how much he relished being a part of their active lives. "The best part of being retired is watching what our kids do," the proud dad said. "We’re somewhere every weekend. It's insane, and I love it."

Big picture view:

Sabathia's career spanned 19 seasons during which he played with the Cleveland Indians (2001-2008), Milwaukee Brewers (2008), and New York Yankees (2009-2019).

He was inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame class alongside outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and lefty reliever Billy Wagner by the Baseball Writers' Association. First baseman Dick Allen and outfielder Dave Parker were both posthumously inducted after being elected by the Classic Baseball Era Committee.

As Sabathia looked back on his storied career, the former MLB player who now lives in New Jersey kept his gaze on where he came from.

He took to Facebook on Sunday, where he posted about the events of this monumental moment.

He received almost 2K likes within 24 hours in one post in which he simply wrote: "VALLEJO!!!!!"

And during his induction speech, the Bay Area native reflected, "It’s been a long road from Vallejo, California," Sabathia said, "and I wouldn’t have made it all this way without the women redirecting me when I got lost."

He encouraged folks to take a moment to express gratitude toward the supportive and loving women in their lives.

"Tonight, tell your grannies, your moms, your aunts, your sisters, your wives, your girlfriends, and your daughters how much you love and appreciate them," the Hall of Famer said.

