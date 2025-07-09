Want to own a piece of SF Giants history? This legend's World Series ring, memorabilia to be auctioned

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Willie Mays' Golden Glove Award (Hunt Auctions)

A World Series ring, MVP awards and a Presidential Medal of Freedom belonging to San Francisco Giants great Willie Mays will soon be up for grabs at an auction near Oracle Park.

The live auction, scheduled for Sept. 27, will include Mays' 1954 New York Giants World Series ring, National League MVP awards from 1954 and 1965 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom he received in 2015 from President Barack Obama.

At Mays' wish, earnings from the auction will go to the Say Hey! Foundation, specifically to education, training and health care for youth.

The individual items range in estimated worth, many worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There will be a second auction online on Sept. 28 with additional memorabilia.

The live auction will take place at the King Street Warehouse near Oracle Park.

The items up for auction will be displayed at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago next month.

The auction house says there will be several special event previews in the Bay Area leading up to the September events.

Record-setting career

The backstory:

Mays, the beloved "Say Hey Kid," died in 2024 at the age of 93.

He began his career in the 1950s and played for the Giants for 21 seasons until the 1970s.

He ended his career with a record-setting 660 home runs, 3,293 hits and 1,903 RBIs.

He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1979 and his uniform no. 24 has since been retired by the Giants.