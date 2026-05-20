Vallejo Police arrest man suspected of multiple shootings, one fatal

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The Brief Vallejo police officers on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for two separate shootings, one of which left a woman dead. The suspect, Roberto Alfonso Tamayo-Cazarez, was arrested following a car chase that ended in an on-foot pursuit. Tamayo-Cazarez was identified as the prime suspect in a May 1 shooting that left a woman dead, and a second shooting on May 19.



Vallejo police officers, following a pursuit on Tuesday, arrested a man suspected of being involved in multiple shootings, including one that left a woman dead.

Roberto Alfonso Tamayo-Cazarez was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on multiple charges including murder, firearm violations and evading officers.

Shooting death

The backstory:

Tamayo-Cazarez came under suspicion following a May 1 shooting that left a woman dead.

The Vallejo Police Department received a report that day from a local hospital that a woman suffering at least one gunshot wound had been transported to the hospital for treatment. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Upon investigating the incident, detectives identified Tamayo-Cazarez as a suspect in the homicide, and on May 6 obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Second incident

Dig deeper:

The department was notified about a second shooting at 4:28 a.m. on May 19, when a local hospital reported treating an adult male suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the victim was shot on the 600 block of Indiana Street, and had been transported to the hospital by a friend.

Detectives determined Tamayo-Cazarez as the lead suspect in the shooting.

At approximately 1 a.m., with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol Air Unit, officers located Tamayo-Cazarez traveling in Vallejo and attempted to stop him, at which point Tamayo-Cazarez fled.

The pursuit ended in a foot chase after officers punctured the tires of Tamayo-Cazarez’s vehicle. He was located hiding outside a residence and was taken into custody.