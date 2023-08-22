Vegetation breaks out in Port Costa

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Port Costa Tuesday, fire officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Scenic Fire, is burning along Carquinez Scenic Drive.

"Crews are on scene. The fire is steep terrain with difficult access. @calfire air support is en route," the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said on social media.

The fire is 15 acres, with the potential to reach 50 acres.

At around 2:16 p.m. fire officials said forward progress on the blaze had stopped.