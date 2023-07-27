Vegetation, cars, and structures involved in 3-alarm Bay Point fire

ConFire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire in Bay Point, officials said. The fire is currently a mix of cars, vegetation, and structures.

Willow Pass Road and adjoining surface streets are currently blocked by crews.

The fire currently spans around two city blocks, according to officials.

Fire crews first responded to the fire around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple units are in the area and will be at the scene for several hours, ConFire said.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.