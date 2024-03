Image 1 of 4 ▼ A large fire was burning in Antioch on March 8, 2024. From: KTVU FOX 2

A wildfire broke out in Antioch on Friday afternoon.

The fire, near 17000W Fourth Street, had grown to 16 acres with no containment around 5 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

No buildings were threatened by the flames, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what ignited the fire.