Victim drowns at San Francisco's Aquatic Park, city officials say

A male victim drowned in the water at San Francisco's Aquatic Park on Monday night, officials say.

Aquatic Park drowning

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said the 9-1-1 call of a person in the water screaming in distress came in just before 8 p.m.

Police said they made contact with the woman who called 9-1-1. She showed them the area where the victim was last seen.

Rescue swimmers from the San Francisco Fire Department went into the water to search for the victim. The fire department had to call for assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, police said.

The victim's body was found by divers at 8:33 p.m. The victim was brought to shore where medics tried unsuccessfully to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Mariano Elias with the SF Fire Dept. said the body was found submerged at the bottom of the water. He said the park is a popular place to swim, although the victim was not wearing swimming attire, officials said.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released.

It is not known if the woman who called 9-1-1 and the person who drowned were known to each other. We also don't know what the circumstances were just before the drowning, nor why the man was in the water.