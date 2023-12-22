Victim identified in Pacifica deadly stabbing as 30-year-old man from Oakland

The victim killed in a double stabbing in Pacifica was identified by the county coroner's office on Friday.

Thirty-year-old Ezra Raymond Pouech of Oakland was stabbed to death Thursday at a home in the 200 block of Naomi Avenue, the San Mateo County Coroner confirmed. A woman, identified by neighbors as Nina, was wounded in the stabbing. She is still being treated at a local hospital.

Pouech's older sister, Emma Pouech, said her brother was one of the kindest people she knew.

"Ezra could see there was still so much good and light in the world. One of the kindest souls around. Despite everything everywhere, he could still see good in life and beauty in sunsets," the woman said.

Ezra Pouech was killed in a quiet Pacifica neighborhood around 7:45 a.m. The alleged suspect in the case was 46-year-old Jason Gillenwater, a firefighter paramedic with the Colma Fire Suppression District.

Ezra Raymond Pouech, 30, pictured in this undated photo. Pouech was stabbed to death on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at a home in Pacifica.

Gillenwater later killed himself with a gun about 100 miles away in Mendocino County, four hours after carrying out the double stabbing.

Police have not described the relationship between the two victims and the suspect.

Gillenwater was arrested on Dec. 14 for domestic violence at the same house where the stabbing occurred. He posted bail, but an emergency protective order was issued.

Court documents show police were at the same home on Naomi Avenue the day before the stabbing because Gillenwater violated a restraining order.

Although police ordered he was not supposed to have a gun, officials said he somehow obtained one in Colusa County Thursday after he allegedly stabbed two people, later using it to kill himself.

KTVU's Crystal Bailey contributed to this report.