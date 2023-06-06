Victims identified in deadly South Bay spree

The two men and one woman killed by a man on an alleged violent rampage through San Jose and Milpitas last week were identified Tuesday by officials.

Phuc Pham, 71, and his wife Nguyen Pham, 72, were a San Jose couple named by the Santa Clara County coroner as the pedestrians who were fatally struck allegedly by Kevin Parkourana as he drove through San Jose in a stolen car on June 1.

Jiwanjot Dhariwal, 26, was identified by the coroner as the victim killed in an alleged stabbing by the 31-year-old Parkourana later that afternoon in Milpitas. Police there arrested him soon after Dhariwal was attacked.

"There’s no reason for it. These people didn’t hurt nobody. They were good people," said Genny Carranza, a neighbor of the married couple.

Three other people had been wounded by Parkourana in other locations, according to police. Two were stabbed and one was a pedestrian who was hit as he drove a car that had been carjacked, police said.

Parkourana has a lengthy criminal history and record of mental illness, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said while speaking about the attacks last week.

Parkourana is set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges that include homicide, attempted homicide, and carjacking. He is in custody and not eligible for bail.