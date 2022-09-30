Victims injured in 2 separate shooting incidents in Oakland early Friday evening

article

Law enforcement officials in Oakland say they are investigating two separate shootings where victims have been injured early Friday evening.

A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Oakland Police Department confirm there was a shooting on BART's property, near 7th Street, but said BART was leading the investigation.

Officials did not indicate any arrests had been made. There was no suspect information available. No further details on what led up to the shooting were provided. The Citizen app reported the shooting at around 6:30 p.m.

BART said the shooting did not impact train service.

Then, just before 8:30 p.m., OPD responded to the 900 block of International Boulevard. They located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victims to local hospitals. Police said they later learned that a third victim from that scene had arrived at an area hospital. "All the victims are currently listed in stable condition."

No suspect information was available. The circumstances of this shooting were unclear. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Oakland has been dealing with a rash of gun-related violence in the past several days. The most high-profile of those incidents was a shooting on a school campus Wednesday. Six adults affiliated with Oakland schools were injured. Police are saying that shooting was gang related.

Earlier on Friday, two people were shot in the Laurel district. Police said both victims survived and one had to be taken to the hospital.

OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong has said federal help is needed to deal with the shootings and escalating gang violence.

