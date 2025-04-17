Victorian house burns in San Jose, fire department responds

article

Fire crews in San Jose are responding to a Victorian home on fire on the 90 block of N 10th Street on Thursday. The fire has been knocked down.

At least one patient has been transported to a local hospital, San Jose Fire Department said in a social media post just before 3 p.m. The extent of that person's injuries are unknown.

The fire started at around 2 p.m. Crews got the upper hand within 20 minutes.

No other injuries have been reported. At least one dog was rescued from the fire.

Traffic in the area is impacted. The fire department said to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story.