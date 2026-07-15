Video captures struggle to survive and chaotic rescue in SF Bay after vessel sinks near Alcatraz

The Brief A burgundy-colored boat largely submerged near Alcatraz Island on Tuesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. Nearby boaters, including a captain who arrived before emergency crews, tossed life jackets and pulled victims from the cold, choppy water. Three survivors are currently being treated at CPMC Van Ness Campus in San Francisco and are expected to be released tonight. Witnesses reported a chaotic scene, including a heartbreaking claim that two people were seen banging on the boat's windows trying to escape.



A chaotic scene unfolded on the San Francisco Bay Tuesday afternoon when a recreational vessel sank near Alcatraz Island, leaving multiple people struggling in the frigid, wind-whipped water as nearby boaters and first responders rushed to save them.

'Life jackets everywhere': Witnesses recount dramatic rescue

The sudden sinking came as a shock to others on the water.

A crew member on a nearby recreational vessel, who asked to remain anonymous, captured cell phone video of the burgundy boat's canopy barely peeking out of the water.

After hearing the U.S. Coast Guard distress call on the radio, her crew rushed to the scene to help.

"There were people clinging to the top of it, there were people in the water, a lot of debris scattered all over the place," the witness told KTVU. "Four or five people were hanging onto the top of that boat, and they were waiting to be taken out of that water."

She described an immediate scramble to find safety gear, noting that "life jackets were everywhere" in the water.

"I just wanted to help. I just wanted to get the people out of the water. We had a life ring out; we were ready to toss the life ring out to assist them."

Good Samaritans step in before first responders arrive

Before official rescue crews arrived, a captain of another vessel jumped into action.

Seeing that not everyone in the water had safety gear, he began tossing life jackets to those struggling to stay afloat.

The captain successfully rescued a woman suffering from a head injury, who was clinging to a floating board.

Witnesses described the conditions on the Bay as highly challenging, with strong currents, wind, and freezing water temperatures.

Making the rescue even more difficult was the age of the victims.

"It was just so sad because the people appeared to be middle-aged to elderly," the anonymous crew member said. "You could tell they were struggling in the water. They were trying to swim over to the Coast Guard boat."

A disturbing sight under the water

While several people were pulled to safety, the witness shared a chilling detail told to her by other early responders on the scene.

"They said that there were two people that were banging on a window and trying to get out," she said.

Despite the trauma of the event, the witness offered a message of hope to the victims: "God bless you all, and I hope you pull through."

The three survivors taken to CPMC Van Ness Campus are expected to be released Tuesday evening.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.