Video: Dozens ransack gas station in flash mob robbery

One Oakland business is reeling over the destruction of their business when a flash robbery took over the store.

The 76 gas station on Hegenberger Road was just the latest scene of a chaotic flash robbery early Friday morning. Around 70 people descended onto the gas station around 4 a.m., causing around $100,000 in losses.

Two employees were at the store during the robbery and were threatened, according to the store owner.

Dozens were seen milling around the store looking for things to steal. They pulled drinks from the fridges and others were putting their stolen goods in boxes or baskets that appeared to belong to the store itself.

As seen on surveillance video, some robbers climbed over the register to grab more items.

One robber removed a snapback hat hanging on the wall, only to destroy what appears to be a light or camera that the hat rested upon.

Store owners told KTVU that six hours after Oakland police were called, they still had not received a response.