Video: Oakland police say woman kidnapped, punched

Oakland police released a short video on Thursday saying a woman had been kidnapped and punched two days earlier, and they needed help finding the man who took her.

In a news release, police said the woman was walking in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect tried to hit her with a Honda Accord.

A man got out of the car and punched her multiple times, causing severe injuries, police said.

The man then grabbed her and put her in the car against her will while she was yelling that she was being kidnapped.

The video that police provided is 25 seconds long and taken from across the street by an unknown person., who seems to be with another person as well.

In the video, someone says, "We got that video. We got that video. I did. I did. I got it. I got everything." And then, "I can't. (Unintelligable.) No, no I can't."

It's unclear who is filming the scene and if they have any relationship or knowledge of what is transpiring.

The video does not show the car hitting the woman or the man punching her.

Police later made the video, which they put on YouTube, private.

The man drove off, and his car was later recovered in East Oakland, where police determined it was stolen.

Neither the suspect nor the woman has since been located.

Police described the victim as a Black woman, about 20 to 22 years old. She is approximately 5’5" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black and blue dreadlocks or braids and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored jeans.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 20 and 24 years old. He stands approximately 5’5" tall and has a thin build. He has short twisted hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the back, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If anyone has information, they should call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641 or dial 911.