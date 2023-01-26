Video of Paul Pelosi attack to be released, judge orders

The video showing an alleged home intruder attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer must be released, a judge ordered.

FOX, which owns KTVU, and 10 other media companies sued to obtain footage of the October attack on Paul Pelosi, which was recorded on body cameras worn by San Francisco police. The video is expected to be released Friday.

Police arrived at the Pacific Heights home to find David DePape, the intruder who was allegedly looking to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, striking her husband.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other injuries. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

The San Francisco district attorney had resisted requests to distribute the camera footage. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins argued that releasing the video would trigger online conspiracy theories and could be unfair to DePape's right to a fair trial.

He has pled not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.