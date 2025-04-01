San Jose apartment complex tenants complain of poor conditions after flood

In an update to a story we told you about this weekend, tenants of a San Jose apartment building say hot water service has been restored after going without for days. This followed a pipe burst in the building that caused flooding and damage to apartments.

The backstory:

Over the weekend, as many as 30 homes in San Jose's Domain Apartment Complex flooded when a water pipe burst on the building's fourth floor.

Tenants show water damage at their San Jose apartment building. April 1, 2025.

Now we're getting a look from inside the complex in the aftermath of the emergency.

On Saturday evening, officials with the San Jose Fire Department responded to Vista Montana and N. First Street.

Fire officials said a restoration company was on its way and that relocation accommodations were being made for affected residents.

But tenants we spoke with accused the apartment complex owner of failing to address a water leak that was discovered in the building a week prior to the burst pipe.

The tenants, who did not want to go on camera, also said the relocation accommodations were a poor alternative.

Aside from the lack of hot water, tenants told KTVU there was no water pressure in their unit. Not only could they not shower, they couldn't use their washing machine.

Instead of being offered hotels, tenants said they were told to call their insurance companies.

KTVU reached out to the apartment complex owner but has yet to receive a response.

