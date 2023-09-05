Video: Teens smash into San Jose smoke shops with stolen cars

San Jose police have arrested six teens in connection with a string of commercial burglaries, where the modus operandi has been to smash into stores and smoke shops with stolen cars in order to steal the merchandise inside.

The names of the minors will not be made public but they were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on burglary and firearm charges, as two guns were also found while searching their homes, police said on Tuesday.

One adult, Vincent Loredo, 45, of San Jose was also taken into custody on suspicion of firearm, narcotic and child endangerment charges.

Police released a short video compilation of various Kias and Hyundais being driven into store windows to gain entry into the stores. Some of these stores were right outside San Jose City Hall.

The suspects then stole merchandise and got away in their stolen vehicles, police said.

San Jose police officers said they have investigated 26 commercial burglaries from March to August.