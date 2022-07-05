Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured, 1 critical

Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park.

Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically.

One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Another person was treated after being shot, and is expected to survive.

ALSO: San Jose police issue 500 citations at sideshow involving over 200 cars

There's no word on any arrests made during or after the sideshow.

Multiple Bay Area cities had sideshows over the holiday weekend.

On Friday night, drivers doing donuts and speeding around recklessly appeared in Pleasant Hill, as well as in Walnut Creek and Concord.

These sideshows come days after an Oakland sideshow, in which a 19-year-old was arrested following the death of one man and injuries of three others.