Video: Woman dragged down street in brutal Oakland robbery

A woman walking in North Oakland was dragged down the street and robbed of her bags in broad daylight.

Video shows the woman on a sidewalk near Claremont and Hillegass with a bag on each shoulder when two men get out of a car and approach her from behind. A struggle ensues as they grab her bags and drag her down the street.

A witness said he came to the victim's aid when he heard her screaming.

"It’s horrifying," the witness told KTVU. "I couldn’t believe what I was seeing."

The two suspects got away in a white Infiniti G37.

ALSO: 2nd Oakland woman shot while sleeping in own home

Oakland police are investigating the robbery.