Alameda Co. D.A. Pam Price announces charges for 3 officers in Mario Gonzalez's in-custody death

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced her office's public accountability unit has filed charges against three Alameda police officers for involuntary manslaughter in the in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez.

The D.A. held a Thursday evening news conference about the conclusion of the re-examination of the in-custody death.

Price reopened the case against Alameda police in February of last year. At the time, her office said it would examine whether the officers acted criminally during a confrontation with Gonzalez back in April 2021.

Gonzalez, who was 26 at the time of death, was pinned face down on the ground for more than five minutes. The officers were responding to a call involving a man behaving oddly in a public park on the 800 block of Oak Street. Officers then learned that Gonzalez was a suspect in a shoplifting incident and attempted to detain him.

Gonzalez died at the scene while in police custody.

The previous D.A., Nancy O'Malley, had cleared three officers involved, Cameron Leahy, James Fisher and Eric McKinley, of any wrongdoing.

The county coroner ruled Gonzalez's death a homicide, concluding he had a heart attack caused by methamphetamine use and from being restrained by officers.

A second autopsy commissioned by a civil rights firm said Gonzalez died of restraint asphyxia after the officers put their body weight on him. That autopsy concluded he did not die from drugs in his system and that he did not have a lethal amount of the substance in his body.

"What the public should know is that I am walled off from the case. I will not be participating and have not participated in the ultimate decision about the case," Price said at the news conference. She indicated this was her decision and that she was not able to elaborate.

Price said the case is now before the court and that the Public Accountability Unit has a lot of work before them. "I will say this is not a great day for the City of Alameda, for the County of Alameda or for the family of Mr. Gonzalez."

Price took questions from reporters but said she could not comment on the pending litigation. She said the officers have not been taken into custody. In a press release, the D.A.'s office said one of the three officers involved was no longer employed by the City of Alameda. The other two officers currently employed by the city have been placed on administrative leave.

Speaking on accountability she said, "If people don't believe that police officers or law enforcement can be held accountable, then witnesses won't cooperate. We can't do our job without witnesses," said Price. "We won't be able to administer justice if the community doesn't trust that the system is going to work for everyone on an equal basis."

Price said she is working to rebuild trust in a system that has not always been fair, particularly to the community of Alameda County. She reiterated her stance on social justice, despite the news that she is facing a recall election this year. A campaign movement to have the D.A. ousted has enough signatures to have Price recalled, according to the registrar of voters.