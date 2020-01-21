Vigil for Oakland mother of 7, and anti-violence activist, killed in hit-and-run

Oakland police recovered a Nissan Maxima sedan they suspect killed an Oakland mother of seven, who was honored Monday night for her anti-violence activism.

Miesha Singleton, 40, was struck in a crosswalk outside Elmhurst Middle School on 98th Avenue Friday afternoon. She had already picked up her kids, and had left her van for a moment to use the bathroom inside the school, friends told KTVU.

"Somebody knows something, somebody's seen something and someone needs to pay for what they did," said friend Patricia Gomez, who knew Singleton from their work in an anti-violence group, "Stop Killing our Kids." Gomez and others attended a sidewalk vigil near where Singleton was killed.

"She was just so sweet, " said Gomez, "and usually when there was a homicide in Oakland she would show up, to support the family and the friends."

Singleton's sister was also at the service, attended by Oakland police and a city councilwoman.

"Please whoever did this, please, just turn yourself in," Danielle Singleton said through tears. "We need justice, we need it, we don't want it, we need it, please."

The children's father attended the vigil, but in his grief, spent the time pacing and raging in the street. As other participants lit candles, and placed balloons and flowers on the sidewalk, he shouted for the hit and run driver to surrender and for all motorists to be more cautious. Singleton had seven children, who range in age from 3 to 22.

Oakland police still have not caught the driver of the sedan and would not say where detectives recovered it. Still, they hope someone comes forward.

"We're asking the driver to do the right thing and to turn yourself in because we have a grieving family that has lost a loved one," said Officer Johnna Watson.

Watson said witnesses and surveillance video helped narrow the search to a white Nissan sedan, then tips led investigators to the car at an undisclosed Oakland location. The car had not been reported stolen. The FBI is now assisting Oakland police with the investigation, identifying DNA evidence and other evidence in the vehicle that can be processed to identify the driver, Watson said.

Singleton was the second woman in Oakland to be killed in a deadly hit-and-run in as many days. Brooke Smith, 42, was killed at Grand Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard on Sunday while she was driving a Subaru Outback. The drive of the Audi A4 that killed her took off from the scene.

Oakland City Council Member Lynette Gibson McElhaney was tearful as she described Singleton, who she knew as a dedicated volunteer.

"This has devastated her family and her community that relied upon her leadership and her love," said McElhaney. "We want Miesha's memory to be cherished and we want someone reckless to be off our streets so no other families will suffer like this."

A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to arrest and conviction in the case.

Singleton's loved ones are heartbroken that after she worked so hard to make life better in her community, her own life would be taken so violently.

"Her family misses her so bad, we miss you sister, we love you", said Danielle Singleton, wiping away tears.