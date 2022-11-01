Vigil held for 72-year-old man in wheelchair killed in collission with truck in Berkeley

A vigil was being held on Tuesday for a 72-year-old man in a wheelchair who died following a collision with a truck in Berkeley last month.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian killed in San Francisco collision identified; described as 'dear mother, grandmother'

The deadly crash happened on Oct. 20 at Shattuck Avenue and Bancroft Way.

The victim was later identified as Williams Evans of Berkeley.

Police initially believed Evans was going to survive the collision, but he later at a hospital.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

On Tuesday, residents and a coalition of groups was gathering at the crash site to honor Evans and to demand safe crossings for pedestrians in Berkeley.

The groups Telegraph for People, Walk Bike Berkeley, and Senior and Disability Action called on the city to modify traffic infrastructure to curb traffic injuries and deaths.

Bay City News contributed to this story.