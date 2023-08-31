Violent streak of deadly shootings in Oakland

Oakland saw another deadly week with at least six killings since Sunday — all from gun violence.

"We really need to come together as a community," said Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland.

Jackson said that includes asking outside law enforcement to help Oakland police, on top of the California Highway Patrol.

"We pay for safety, we pay for protection, and we pay good money, good taxes. Oakland pays some of the highest taxes, I think, in all of Alameda County, and we get less services," he said.

The latest incident was a shooting at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at a homeless encampment at East 12th street and 16th Avenue in the San Antonio neighborhood. A woman was killed, and a man was injured.

Hours earlier, at about 4:45 p.m., a woman was shot and killed near 3rd and Linden streets in West Oakland.

The gunfire broke out at an event center that was hosting a funeral repast.

This week's violence began with a deadly shooting near 82nd Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland. The victim was Deneisha Huey, 42.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, a man was killed, and a second victim was hurt in a shooting near 23rd Avenue and International Boulevard.

Hours later, at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, a man was shot and killed near 37th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland.

And just after midnight Wednesday, a man was killed, and a second was hurt in a shooting near East 18th Street and 5th Avenue. Video from Citizen App shows police looking for evidence near a car.

Jackson, who has worked to reduce violence in Oakland, says those responsible should be punished.

"Incarceration should have rehabilitation measures to make sure when they come out, they're better than when they went in," he said.

And if youth are involved, he says all is not lost.

"I do believe that those young people, they are salvageable, they are trainable and they are beautiful kids. They're just misguided," he said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan