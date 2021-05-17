Violent weekend in the Bay Area leaves 7 dead

Seven people in four cities lost their lives to violence in the Bay Area since Friday night, a grim toll mirroring uptick in crime elsewhere, authorities said.

Homicide investigations were launched by police in Oakland, San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and San Mateo.

The latest incident was a shooting at a small park near East 26th Street and Highland Avenue in Oakland shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday,

The victims were two 17-year-old boys. One died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead after being dropped off at Highland Hospital, just blocks away. A man was detained in the case.

"Everything begins at home and ends at home so we have to take responsibility for our children as well," said Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo.

He said police and the community must work together to stop violence, especially when the victims are teenagers.

"We all have to participate when it comes to public safety and that's really sad what's going on right now," Gallo said.

SEE ALSO: 2 arrested in connection to homicide of man whose body was found at East Bay park

Across the Bay in San Francisco, police arrested a 17-year-old boy in a shooting at Persia Avenue and Vienna Street in the Excelsior District on Friday night. The victim was identified as Jose Vergara-Lopez, 31.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, Randy Armstrong, 54, and a second man were shot and killed hours apart in the Potrero Hill housing complex. Police say those two killings could be related.

In Sunnyvale, police are investigating the city's third homicide this year. Investigators say a man was shot and killed on Tasman Drive near North Fair Oaks on Saturday morning.

Investigators arrested Natig Manashirov, 32, on suspicion of murder. Police would not discuss a motive, citing an ongoing investigation.

In San Mateo, Ashly Tianson, 19, was shot and killed while sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked at the San Mateo Adult School on Friday night. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested.

Advertisement

"This incident is in no way associated related or connected to the San Mateo Adult School," said Officer Alison Gilmore, a San Mateo police spokeswoman. "The individuals involved were familiar with each other."