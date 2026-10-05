Viral bagel brand to open its first Northern California shop in this iconic former Taco Bell building

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The Brief A popular new bagel chain is set to open its first Northern California location in the Bay Area. PopUp Bagels will take over a Lafayette space that was previously one of Taco Bell’s last original mission-style buildings, the property owners said. That Taco Bell closed in January after almost 60 years in operation.



An East Coast viral bagel chain is set to open its first Northern California location in an iconic Bay Area building.

Plans are underway for PopUp Bagels to open on Mount Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette, taking over the space that once housed Taco Bell in one of its last original mission-style buildings.

The building was vacated by Taco Bell back in January, after an impressive decades-long run which began in 1968.

What we know:

PopUp Bagels declined to comment on the upcoming opening, but the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce confirmed it was happening, with Chamber Executive Director Sara Regan telling KTVU, "We’re very excited about it."

PopUp Bagels sensation

The backstory:

PopUp Bagels has built a passionate fanbase, gaining a cult-like following on social media after its beginning in Westport, Connecticut in founder Adam Goldberg’s backyard back in 2020.

It has since expanded around the country to 56 shops, including four in Southern California.

PopUp Bagels boasts its culinary approach as being focused on high quality ingredients and simplicity, describing its artisan bagels as having "crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds."

‘Grip, rip, and dip’

The chain, known for its popular "grip, rip, and dip" concept, doesn’t do bagel sandwiches and their bagels are not served toasted or sliced.

Instead, its hot, whole bagels are served straight out of the oven, ready and easy to dip in its signature cream cheese spreads, according to the bagel brand.

The bagel chain is known for its "grip, rip, and pip" concept. (Courtesy: PopUp Bagel)

"Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors," the company stated on its website.

The iconic building

The property that the bagel shop will occupy is owned by brothers Keith and Jason Dudum of Lafayette Land Company.

As one of the last Taco Bells housed in the fast food chain's original mission-style buildings, the closure of the Lafayette restaurant received widespread attention.

The building was celebrated for being steeped in history and local lore.

Keith Dudum recalled the many stories and urban legends related to the Taco Bell that resurfaced when word of the restaurant's closure spread. Many of the stories revolved around the site’s original cast iron bell, which was at the center of heists and pranks over the years.

Making a ‘splash’

Keith Dudum said he and his brother were very intentional in how they chose the next tenant to take over the space, a prime corner lot located on a high traffic thoroughfare.

"Just felt that PopUp Bagel would bring some new excitement and energy to Lafayette, as Lafayette is definitely a growing, diverse community," he explained.

The Dudums said they have been working with PopUp’s design team to create the best concept possible for the new location, even touring the chain’s sites in Southern California.

"This will be the first pop-up bagel in Northern California, and so we want to obviously make a splash, make it wow," Keith Dudum told KTVU, adding, "So we're going above and beyond to make the first impression here in Northern California amazing."

Honoring the building's legacy

As part of the design process, the property owners said they are also making it a priority to honor the legacy of that mission-style building that has been a part of the city for so long.

"I had numerous interests from national chains, looking to demolish and redevelop the site. I mean, it was endless, over a dozen household names that we all know of, fast food chains that were looking to demolish and redevelop the site," Keith Dudum shared. "But, you know, my plan was really to preserve the look of the historic iconic building."

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As natives of the tight-knit Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda (Lamorinda) area, the Dudums said that while they want to contribute to its growth and expansion, they’re also committed to maintaining aspects of what makes the small-town feel of the community so special.

"Proud that we're able to preserve the charm," Keith Dudum said, "as it meant so much to so many here in the Lamorinda community. So many people have fond memories of it and obviously grew up going to that Taco Bell."

Taco Bell in Lafayette, Calif. Photo from Campolindo High School 1973 yearbook. (Courtesy: Mark Harrigan)

Wanted to keep Taco Bell there, owners say

Dig deeper:

As far as the Taco Bell leaving, the property owners said that ultimately, they had wanted the long-running restaurant to stay.

"It’s not like we told them to leave, obviously wanted to keep them," Keith Dudum said. "That was really our goal, you know, keeping Taco Bell there, and obviously there came a point in time, financially, where it didn’t make sense… I think it just had its run. It was a good run."

The past and the future

The building's owners are celebrating the past and the future of the property, pointing out that it was the site of one of the first Taco Bells to open in Northern California.

Keith Dudum said with the opening of PopUp Bagels, they're excited that the building might serve as another opportunity to be a part of Lafayette history.

"This is the first in Northern California of many to come… I just thought it was cool, like, hey, we've got another chain, and we're going to be their first Northern California store," he said, adding that perhaps the fast-growing bagel company will also end up having a remarkable decades-long run there.

The city of Lafayette has seen waves of new stores and restaurants pop up in the last decade or so, creating a vibrant scene in its downtown area and beyond.

Keith Dudum said it’s been wonderful to see how much the area has flourished, but there was something incredibly special about a community like this that can hold on to some of the sentimentality of its past.

"So many things have changed," he said, "and it's cool to kind of have some things stay nostalgic, so the future can see what things used to be here."

The building is undergoing construction for its new tenant and there's no official date for when PopUp Bagel will start operating there. But the Dudums said they're targeting for a winter opening for the brand to begin its new story in Lafayette.

Renovations are underway in Lafayette, Calif., for this former Taco Bell building to soon house the first PopUp Bagel in Northern California.

Taco Bell in Lafayette, Calif. closed after almost 60 years.

PopUp Bagels is expected to open its first Northern California store this winter in Lafayette, Calif.