Viral bagel store opening in Lafayette

The Brief Popular East Coast chain PopUp Bagels is planning to open its first East Bay location in Lafayette this fall. The new shop will take over the site of a former mission-style Taco Bell that closed earlier this year. Known for its non-traditional flavors, the company specializes in whole bagels designed to be torn apart and dipped into cream cheese.



PopUp Bagels, a popular chain originating on the East Coast, is set to expand its footprint into the East Bay this fall, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

PopUp Bagels

What we know:

The new location is slated for Lafayette, where the company will reportedly take over a space formerly occupied by a mission-style Taco Bell. That fast-food location shuttered earlier this year.

Founded in 2020, PopUp Bagels has gained a following for its unique approach to the traditional deli staple.

The shop is known for offering non-traditional flavors and serving whole bagels that are specifically intended to be torn apart and dipped into cream cheese rather than sliced.

Company officials stated that more information regarding the opening will be released later this year.