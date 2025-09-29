This 'viral' Bay Area pumpkin patch theme park is rooted in community

The Brief A Bay Area pumpkin patch has received a lot of attention on social media. Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch offers kiddie rides, a corn maze, and is decorated with towering dinosaur figures. The pumpkin patch is located in Morgan Hill and currently open for the 2025 season.



A Bay Area pumpkin patch, featuring larger-than-life animatronic figures, kiddie rides, and a corn maze, is garnering viral attention and has been identified as one of the best to visit this fall.

Spanning 60 acres, Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch in Morgan Hill vibes as more of a theme park than your traditional pumpkin patch.

Massive dinosaurs and a huge King Kong figure tower over visitors. Multiple rides offer a tour of the vast property. Other attractions include a twirling pumpkin cup ride, a corn maze and a Dino Discovery Walk through a corn field.

One of the most popular features is Spina Farms’ signature pumpkin blaster, which allows visitors to shoot small pumpkins at targets in a field.

Fall scene backdrop

Beyond the attractions for kids, aesthetically, the patch offers Instagram-worthy backdrops with its sunflower and marigold fields, tall green corn stalks, and a setting awash with bright yellow and orange fall colors.

There’s also a well-known, popular fruit stand. "The Spina Farms Fruit Stand has been a fixture in the Coyote Valley for over 30 years. We offer a variety of local farm grown fruit and vegetables," the pumpkin patch’s website said.

The backstory:

The patch said it has been a destination for family fun as well as agriculture education for more than 80 years.

"What started as a small patch established by The Spina Family in the 1940’s has become a beloved, fall time community tradition featuring rides and attractions for all ages," the website said.

The pumpkin patch moved to its current location at Laguna Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in 2022. In partnership with Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, the site relocated about a quarter of a mile away in the Coyote Valley location known as Laguna 60, a permanently protected open space.

The patch is considered one of the largest in the Bay Area.

Dig deeper:

In addition to being a popular spot for families, Natalie Tognetti, whose family is a key partner of Spina Farms, said the beloved attraction has a lot of history behind it. What began as a hobby for the operators of the site, has grown larger than they had ever expected.

"At this point, it’s become income for a lot of other families as well," Tognetti told KTVU, adding that the operators were having "a blast" making the patch such a special destination for families.

She said the Tognettis are a fifth generation farming family and one of the largest farmers in Santa Clara County.

She said the new location at Laguna 60 celebrates community and the region’s deep-rooted farming culture, as well as ensures that the open-space farming site will remain protected.

Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority said its agency saw an opportunity to bridge the community to its agricultural history and culture.

"The pumpkin patch connected people to Santa Clara Valley’s local agriculture and fostered community building," the agency shared back in 2022, after Spina Farms' relocation.

Social media attention

It’s received a lot of attention on social media. California travel and lifestyle influencers have featured the site, calling it one of the best in the region and a "fall bucket list" destination.

What they're saying:

On Instagram, Bay Area and California blogger, @a.nj.a.l.i. called Spina Farms "The most viral pumpkin patch in the Bay Area."

Blogger @freespiritmadhutravels, identified the farm as "easily the coolest of all pumpkin patches in California. I have not seen any pumpkin patch as beautiful as this one," she wrote.

She also noted the food options and wide range of activities for all ages.

"Multiple food stalls that provide fall themed munchies, ice creams and popcorns," @freespiritmadhutravels shared, adding, "There are plenty of activities to do including shopping for local honey, jams and spreads."

Visiting the pumpkin patch

There’s no entry fee to the park. But visitors do need to pay to experience the attractions.

Tickets cost $8 per person for each ride. A park pass costs $35 per person.

Tickets must be used on the attraction for which they were purchased, and all ticket sales are final, the website states.

Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch is open seven days a week through Nov. 2.

Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays for most of the season. For specifics on operation hours, click here.

