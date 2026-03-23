Viral moment: Oakland marathoner loses lunch in KTVU live shot

The Brief An Oakland marathon runner lost her lunch on live TV. The moment was captured on a KTVU newscast. It's common for athletes to experience the "runner's flu" after physical demands.



A brief, but memorable moment during live Oakland marathon coverage has caught the attention of viewers online.

During Sunday's race coverage on Mornings on 2, KTVU reporter Devin Trubey was broadcasting live from the finish line when a runner who had just completed the marathon became visibly ill, losing the contents of her stomach shortly after crossing.

She can be seen vomiting into a cardboard garbage can on the side of the race.

Fellow runners say the occurrence is not uncommon following the physical demands of a marathon. Vomiting can often be caused by reduced blood flow, dehydration, electrolyte imbalances or overexertion. It's usually temporary and often called the "runner's flu."

The moment did not go unnoticed.

A viewer captured the footage and posted it to Reddit, where it quickly gained traction — accumulating nearly 4,000 upvotes and close to 200 comments in less than 24 hours. The title of the post is, "Baby girl fighting for her life back there."

The author wrote: "Just when I thought to myself, ‘Should I pick up running.’ Nope."