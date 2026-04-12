Viral video shows Fairfield homeowner fighting off home invasion

article

The Brief A viral video depicts a resident of the 1700 block of Burbank Court using a shovel to battle an intruder. The intruder, later identified as 30-year-old Jason Nichols attempted to break into the residence occupied by a woman and child by kicking the front door. Officers arrived within minutes and found Nichols outside the residence, where he was taken into custody.



A video showing a Fairfield homeowner fighting off a home invader may cause "concern" as it circulates on social media, police said Saturday.

Home invasion

What we know:

The video depicts a resident of the 1700 block of Burbank Court using a shovel to battle the intruder on Tuesday before police arrived.

Police praised "the actions of the homeowner, who worked to protect his family while officers were responding to the scene."

A man later identified as 30-year-old Jason Nichols attempted to break into the residence occupied by a woman and child by kicking the front door, police said. When that failed, he gained entry through a sliding glass door.

"The homeowner's husband, who was away at the time, observed the suspect through a home security camera and immediately returned to the residence," police said.

As the suspect entered the home, the homeowner "armed himself with a shovel, and confronted Nichols," police said.

"A physical altercation ensued, during which both the homeowner and Nichols sustained head injuries," police added.

Attacker fended off

The fallout:

Officers arrived within minutes and found Nichols outside the residence, where he was taken into custody.

He was taken to NorthBay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Nichols was later booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges, police said.

"We are grateful that the family is safe and commend our officers for their swift response in bringing this dangerous situation to a safe resolution," police said.