VP Harris set to visit Oakland next week

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Bay City News
California Senator Kamala Harris arrives to launch her presidential campaign at a rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, January 27, 2019. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Oakland Monday and discuss topics including water infrastructure and small business, her office confirmed Friday. 

This is Harris's first visit to Oakland since she became vice president. Harris is a native of Oakland and spent several years of her childhood in Berkeley. 

No other details about the visit were released on Friday.

She will travel to Chicago following her visit to Oakland and while in Chicago address vaccine equity. 

Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff are in Los Angeles through East Sunday. 