VTA can now ban troublemakers from riding for up to 90 days

Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority says a new state bill will now help it hold people accountable for disturbing and violent behavior on its transit system. In the last few years, attacks against drivers and passengers have become more frequent, increasing safety concerns.

After multiple high-profile attacks on drivers and passengers, VTA says it’s implementing changes so that people can feel more safe while using public transit.

"Well, I think if someone is threatening people with knives and guns, they absolutely should be suspended," said Loni Faulkner, of Santa Cruz.

Loni Faulkner says she’s a big supporter of public transit systems like VTA and, although she doesn’t usually feel unsafe while riding, being aware of your surroundings can make a big difference.

"You make sure you know what kind of people you are around and, definitely, if you feel unsafe, I would maybe go away from that area," said Faulkner.

VTA says it now has the right to ban for up to 90 days any passenger who’s shown a pattern of bad behavior, including physical attacks. In May, surveillance video showed a man being attacked by a stranger while waiting at a VTA platform in San Jose.

"Unfortunately, what we have seen happen on occasion, is that operators and other patrons can get assaulted. It’s a misdemeanor offense and those perpetrators are allowed to come back on to the system the next day," said Aston T. Greene, VTA Chief of System, Safety and Security.

Greene says State Assembly Bill 1735 now empowers VTA to enforce codes of conduct and enforce prohibition orders when people violate them. VTA is also recruiting riders to apply for its new Transit Security Advisory Committee which will meet monthly with board members.

"It is by design focused on including youth advocates, persons who are advocates for the mental health community, persons who are associated with community-based organizations, and the unhoused population," said Greene.

Greens says riders should also know about the VTA alert app, which can take photos, be used to report suspicious activity in real time, and call 9-1-1.

"That would be really convenient for me because there were many instances where I felt very unsafe, and I felt that I had to get off at the very next stop, even though I had to ride 10 or 15 miles," said Vinded Samudrala, of San Jose.

People can apply for VTA’s advisory committee by August 23.