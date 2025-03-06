VTA plans for no service starting Monday due to announcement of labor union strike

Officials with Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority announced late Thursday that starting Monday, the agency plans to have no service due to a labor union strike.

VTA officials said they received notification of the strike by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265. The strike would go into effect on Monday, March 10. Service would stop at 12:01 a.m. as workers plan to walk off the job.

The announcement of the strike was made at Thursday's VTA board meeting. Buses and light rail service will likely be impacted. VTA paratransit service will continue regular operations.

"VTA is extremely disappointed that ATU is leaving the communities of Silicon Valley stranded without much-needed bus and light rail service, said Greg Richardson, VTA Deputy General Manager.

This week, KTVU reported negotiations between VTA and the union representing 1,500 VTA workers was at a standstill. The union contract expired on Monday. Negotiations have been ongoing since August.

VTA said in a statement that they offered a wage increase they describe as "fair and reasonable." The transit agency said there was no progress in conversations as recent as Thursday afternoon.

The union has accused the VTA of using scare tactics to discourage workers from striking.

VTA is telling riders to check vta.org for more information and to check Transit App for alternative transit options.

This is a developing story.