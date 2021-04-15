Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics now offered in Contra Costa County

article

Contra Costa County, in partnership with the California Office of Emergency services, on Thursday, said they will begin offering walk-in service to people 16 and older who live or work in the county at several pop-up sites.

Some sites are open now and others are opening soon.

When the clinics open, they will be able to serve about 500 to 700 vaccinations a day can be given at each site, which will be located in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, such as Richmond, the Monument Corridor in Concord and parts of East County.

"Places in eastern Contra Costa County, like Antioch, have among the highest COVID case rates but some of the lowest vaccination rates," said Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Diane Burgis, whose district includes the Antioch Community Center. "That’s why having easily accessible walk-in vaccine clinics like these are so important."

At the same time, the County is also making it easier to schedule vaccine appointments online. People from Contra Costa can now directly book appointments on the county's website at one of our many vaccination sites around the county. Previously, people had to fill out an online form requesting a vaccine appointment, which our staff reviewed manually.

Everyone ages 16 and older who lives or works in Contra Costa County is eligible for vaccination. People can still also schedule vaccine appointments by calling 833-829-2626.

Below are the dates and locations for the walk-in mobile clinics (all are open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.):

April 15-25

· Veterans Memorial Hall: 968 23rd. St, Richmond

· Antioch Community Center: 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

April 26 – May 2

· Albert D. Seeno Jr. Pittsburg Youth Development Center: 1001 Stoneman Ave., Pittsburg

· St. John Missionary Baptist Church - South Campus: 662 S. 52nd. St, Richmond

May 3-6

· Meadow Homes Elementary School: 1371 Detroit Ave., Concord

May 3-9

· St. John Missionary Baptist Church - North Campus: 29 8th St., Richmond