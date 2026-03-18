Warm, dry March forces some Sierra ski resorts to close

The Brief The Sierra snow melt is impacting ski resorts resulting in closures. Some ski business owners say that's part of the risk, but they note customer demand still exists for those who will travel to ski destinations in South America and the Southern Hemisphere. Some higher-elevation resorts will stay open longer.



A warm and largely snowless March is cutting the Sierra Nevada ski season short, with several resorts ending operations weeks earlier than planned.

What we know:

Just three and a half weeks ago, a powerful February storm cycle dropped up to 10 feet of snow over four days. But since then, snowfall has all but disappeared.

At Sierra-at-Tahoe officials announced on social media that Sunday would mark the resort’s final day of operations. Mount Shasta Ski Park and Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort ended operations last week, followed by Homewood Mountain Resort earlier this week.

Resorts credited mountain operations teams for extending the season as long as possible. "They’ve pushed it maybe longer than it could have gone," said Jake Stern of Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The impact is also being felt off the mountain. At California Ski Company, staff described the mood as "somber," with early sales and adjustments to seasonal staffing and inventory underway. Still, store manager Greg Winkels said inconsistent seasons are part of the business, noting continued demand from customers traveling to ski destinations in South America and the Southern Hemisphere.

What's next:

Larger, higher-elevation resorts are managing to stay open longer.

Heavenly Mountain Resort plans to operate through April 19. Kirkwood Mountain Resort is also targeting an April 19 closing date, while Northstar California Resort plans to remain open through April 12. Palisades Tahoe continues operations as well.