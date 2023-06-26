Warm temperatures head to Bay Area after abnormally cold June; here's a timeline

The Bay Area is about to warm up after an unusually cold June.

While much of the U.S. faced record-breaking heat the last few weeks, the Bay remained abnormally cool. But starting Tuesday that will change, according to meteorologist Roberta Gonzales, as toasty temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast.

Inland cities like Livermore will see highs in the 80s Wednesday, low-90s for Thursday, and mid-90s Friday. By Saturday some inland areas could hit 100 degrees.

It's a short-lived heat wave as seasonal highs are forecasted to be in the mid-80s after this week, Gonzales said.

The extended 4th of July holiday forecast is looking to be in the upper 60s and 70s along the coast, and 90s inland.

ALSO: El Nino blamed for recent bird deaths along Mexico's Pacific coast

ALSO: Dallas USPS worker dies after passing out during excessive heat



