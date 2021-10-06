Warriors' Andrew Wiggins speaks out about finally getting vaccinated

Golden State Warrior Andrew Wiggins is speaking out about why he decided to get a vaccine against the coronavirus.

He said he feels he was forced to get the shot and he is the only member of his family who is vaccinated.

"I guess to do certain stuff, to work and all that, I guess you don’t own your body," he said speaking to reporters Monday. "That’s what it comes down to. You want to work in society today, I guess they make the rules of what goes into your body and what you do."

San Francisco's vaccine mandate would have kept Wiggins from even entering Chase Center on game days, if he had not had the shot.

That would have cost him more than $350,000 for every game he missed.

Wiggins said he had COVID-19 and it "wasn't that bad."

He also said he had an allergic reaction to something a couple years ago.

Wiggins had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine last Friday.



That allows him to attend all team practices and will mean he is fully vaccinated in time for the Warriors home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 21.