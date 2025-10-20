Warriors Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors the team's Oakland history

A new uniform to be released by the Golden State Warriors is honoring The Town, according to a press release from the organization.

The Warriors' new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform shows off the team's roots, firmly planted in Oakland. The uniform's jersey reps Oakland's iconic tree, while the shorts feature the Bay Bridge's suspension cables.

The new colors are fit for fall, appearing to be cream and brown.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Golden State Warriors

The team will also be playing on a custom City Edition court against the Utah Jazz on November 24. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Stephen Curry "The Town Edition" bobblehead, thanks to the team's sponsor Rakuten.

Fans can purchase the uniform starting Nov. 11 at the Golden State Shop in Thrive City.

But that's not all. The team is also launching a Warriors x Oaklandish Town Collection of custom apparel the same day.