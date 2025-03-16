Warriors empower students with career exploration for Women's History Month

The Brief The Golden State Warriors hosted high school girls from Girls Inc. of Alameda County for a behind-the-scenes career exploration event at Chase Center in honor of Women's Empowerment Month. The students shadowed employees, learned about various roles in sports and business, and received mentorship as part of the Future Leaders Experience program.



In honor of Women's History Month, the Golden State Warriors hosted high school girls at Chase Center for an empowering experience this weekend. The event allowed the students to shadow employees and explore a wide range of careers in both sports, business and entertainment.

High school students from the nonprofit organization Girls Inc. of Alameda County got a rare, behind-the-scenes look at one of Chase Center’s premium suites, guided by Adrienne Daigle, the director of Premium Suite Service. She manages a team responsible for more than 100 suites at the arena.

"When people think about sports, people think about what’s happening on the court or the field or what’s going on with the players, but for us, there’s so much that happens on the business side, so for me showing people that there’s another aspect to what we do, what keeps this building running," Daigle said.

The girls were introduced to a variety of roles, learning directly from their mentors on game day.

"I want to be a sports therapist, I think, but I’m not fully set on it, so this is kind of giving me more ideas of what’s available," said Alexa, a student from Girls Inc.

Future Leaders Experience

What they're saying:

The event, called the Future Leaders Experience, is part of a yearlong mentorship initiative in partnership with the Warriors, Rakuten, and Girls Inc.

"A lot of times our girls will tell us, I didn’t know that was possible, I didn’t know it was possible to have a career in this field, so they’re being exposed to so many opportunities that will open their eyes as to what’s possible for them," said Julayne Virgil, CEO of Girls Inc. of Alameda County. "I think that’s a big part of it, but it’s also all the love they receive from the Warriors."

The girls sported outfits they picked out the day before at a department store in Walnut Creek, as part of the two-day event. They also had professional headshots taken by a Warriors’ photographer, and received gifts including books and an iPad. Their mentors will stay in touch throughout the year, offering ongoing career advice.

The students shared a bit of what they took away from the experience.

"It just reminds me to always be confident, and you’re going to have failures in life, and also think about the bright side," said Kaitlin, a Girls Inc. student.

"I’d say trust yourself, believe in yourself, because at the end of the day, you’re the only person you got," said Abigail, also from Girls Inc.

As part of the program, the girls were recognized on the court during a pre-game announcement.

The girls also got to watch the Warriors take on the New York Knicks Saturday evening.

