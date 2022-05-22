Warriors playoffs: Mavs fined $100,000 for bench violations as fans get ready for game 3

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks just hours before Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors because of bench violations.

The team has been fined three times, with the latest at $100,000 after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Friday. NBA officials said players and coaches stood for extended periods, strayed too far from the bench and encroached on the court during game action.

During the Warriors’ 126-117 victory in Game 2, Stephen Curry threw a pass out of bounds with no teammate in the area. The pass was in the vicinity of Dallas’ Theo Pinson, who was wearing a white shirt while standing and waving. Golden State was wearing its home white uniforms.

"He’s got his arms up, calling for the ball," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after shoot around Sunday. "That’s too much."

Kerr added that Curry’s turnover was the only time he was upset with the Dallas bench during Game 2.

"In fact, I love their bench," Kerr said. "They’ve got great chemistry, great energy. They’ve had a phenomenal season, and part of it is because they’re so connected."

Game 3 is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Sunday.

Watch parties are gathering throughout the Bay Area, including the Chase Center and Alameda Theater.

Associated Press contributed to this story.