Warriors and Rakuten hold mentorship program for young women

The Golden State Warriors have been champions on the basketball court, but sometimes, it's what you champion off the court in the community that really matters.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors Community Foundation and their corporate sponsor Rakuten celebrated women's empowerment by matching up young women in the Bay Area with mentors at the Warriors and their corporate sponsor Rakuten.

"We do it because we want to give girls exposure to future careers and have them start thinking about what they want to do and give them the support they need to become leaders," said Destiny Bun, a Rakuten Collective Voice spokesperson.

"I was actually a participant from 2010 to 2015, and now I'm back as a mentor, excited to support the next generation of amazing women," Bun said.

The Warriors and Rakuten brought their A-list, A-game team of mentors to Walnut Creek on Friday to meet the young women.

The Future Leaders Experience is a year-long mentorship program, in partnership with the non-profit Girls, Inc of Alameda County.



On Friday, the young women met their mentors and had a chance to shop at Nordstrom's to learn about putting together professional workwear.

They also get opportunities to have deep conversations about potential careers, get advice from women who've already paved a path, and take away learning experiences that could last a lifetime.

The young women, whose last names were not shared for privacy, said the program was transformative.

"It's been really inspirational. It helps me kind of build a foundation for me in the future. It encourages me to think about a future I haven't thought about before," said Allison, one of the Girls, Inc./Rakuten Future Leaders mentees. "When I first started out, I was shy and introverted, and I feel like because of Girls Inc I found myself, and I've found who I want to be and what impact I want to have in the community."

"It's important having a mentor in your life because it shows you guidance, and you have someone to support you, and you know that no matter what, they're going to be there for you," said Linda, another mentee.

"I learned how to overcome obstacles as a woman in the workplace, in the job place. And I learned to always follow your dreams, no matter what your family says, what society says, and what everyone else around you says. To go on the path that you want to go on," said Wanye, one of the mentees.

The young women will get a chance to get professional headshot photos taken.

Then, on Saturday, they will have an opportunity to shadow Warriors employees at Chase Center on Saturday, when the team plays the New York Knicks.