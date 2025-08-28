Warriors unveil refreshed Oakland park with help from NBA legends

The Brief NBA legends Gary Payton Sr. and Festus Ezeli helped unveil refurbished basketball courts at Oakland’s Mosswood Park. The project aims to inspire kids by providing a safe space to play.



The Golden State Warriors unveiled newly refurbished basketball courts at Mosswood Park in Oakland on Thursday, part of the team's continued investment in safe spaces for youth in the East Bay.

The unveiling featured two NBA champions, Hall of Famer and Oakland native Gary Payton Sr, and Festus Ezeli, who helped cut the ribbon and lead a ceremonial tip-off with kids from the city’s Studio One Arts Center.

"Many years ago, before you guys were even born, I was playing on this playground at probably your age or a little older," Payton told a group of children gathered at the court.

He recalled how this very park shaped his game and his character.

"Especially being here from Oakland, California - in my day it was really, really rough to come out here and try to play friendly," Payton said. "People would want to get you and things like that, but you had to have that gut and that toughness."

Lifelong impact of public parks

"This is where I was drafted, this is where I played, this is where I won a championship, so it’s just really special that we have remained those roots here in Oakland," Ezeli said.

While Ezeli didn’t play at this specific park, it’s a place where he learned tough lessons and had fun along the way.

"Having a park like this was really instrumental for me as a kid. I moved from Nigeria at a young age. I was a teenager, and the park was a place where I went to make friends, it was a place where I learned to play basketball, I learned a lot of discipline here," he said.

The Warriors first renovated Mosswood Park in 2011. The latest refresh was made possible through the Golden State Warriors Community Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, and other partners including Creative Sports Concept, Oakland Parks & Recreation and Oakland Public Works.

"These beautiful safe spaces are so important to our young people, and we want to keep on doing more and more of them," said Miya Chen, Chief of Staff for Oakland’s Mayor’s Office.

Payton, who now coaches at the College of Alameda, said the park represents more than basketball. It's about access and opportunity.

"Gotta teach them how to get back on the playground. Get out of all that, phones, PlayStations, get out of the house, get out and become something… because you gotta grow up out here," he said.