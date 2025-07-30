WATCH: Boats jump at Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay after tsunami advisory

A massive earthquake in Russia sent shockwaves throughout the West Coast, causing waves to be so high in Half Moon Bay that boats were seen jumping up off the water at Pillar Point.

The National Weather Service shared some time lapse video of the waves on Tuesday night, following the 8.8-magnitude quake in the sparsely populated Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, sending tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. Several people were injured, but none gravely, and no major damage has been reported so far.

The video shows a series of waves bouncing up and down, though no damage was reported.

The NWS warned that this "rapid surging of water" could create dangerous currents.

As of Wednesday morning, the NWS kept its tsunami advisory in effect for parts of California, from Rincon Point near Santa Barabara in the south to the Humboldt/Del Norte Line up north, which includes the San Francisco Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.