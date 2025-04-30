Firefighters respond to vacant warehouse fire in Oakland

Oakland firefighters are responding to a fire burning a building on Alameda Avenue.

The fire sparked before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews getting defensive on a commercial structure fire at 3575 Alameda Ave.

Live video showed smoke billowing over the area of 3575 Alameda Avenue in Oakland.

Fire officials said this is a commercial structure fire in a one-story building. Crews were said to be in defensive mode.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a fire boat battling flames.

Fire Battalion Chief James Bowren said they've been to this address six times over the last two years. The building had previously been red-tagged by the city, Bowren said. A sign that reads Capture Technologies can be seen at this address. Firefighters arrived at 2:50 p.m. and made a forced entry into the building.

Oakland fire. April 30, 2025.

30 firefighters were at the scene and 4 engines responded. Bowren said no one was inside the building and that it's been vacant for some time. Alameda firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire as well.

There are no reported injuries. It's unclear how the fire started. The fire was under control by 3:45 p.m.

The fire is burning near a Home Depot and McDonald's in east Oakland.

Part of Alameda Avenue remains closed while firefighters clean up.

This is developing, check back for updates.

KTVU's Henry Lee and Tony Hodrick contributed to this story.