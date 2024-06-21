Water main break floods home in San Francisco

A water main break on Friday in San Francisco's Fairmount neighborhood sent water and mud coursing down streets and into some homes, fire officials said.

Firefighters deflected much of the water by using a fire hose to direct it into a nearby storm drain, but at least seven homes were affected by the torrent, according to fire department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The break was reported at about 10:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Laidley Street and volumes of water gushed down nearby Harper and Randall streets.

"Battalion 6 formed a water break with a fire hose to deflect water and mud from entering several homes," fire officials said on X. No injuries were reported.

On its website, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said the broken water main on Laidley was an 8-inch cast-iron main dating back to 1929.

As of 2:15 p.m., some customers were without water service on Laidley between Fairmount and 30th Streets; 30th Street from Castro to Laidley Streets; and on Harry Street from Beacon to Laidley Streets.

Another break was also reported in the city Friday, on an 8-inch water main on Lippard Avenue in the Glen Park neighborhood.

The main is made of cast iron dating back to 1932, according to a post on the SFPUC website. As of 2:15 p.m., that main had been fixed and normal water service was restored, the agency said.