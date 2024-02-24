Watsonville middle school principal arrested on rape charges

The principal of a Watsonville middle school was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Dagoberto Garcia, 58, of Santa Cruz, is accused of raping an intoxicated woman, the sheriff's office said. He's also accused of sexual penetration of an intoxicated person and oral copulation.

Garcia is the principal of Edward A. Hall Middle School in Watsonville. We reached out to officials with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District for comment Garcia's arrest, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Mugshot of Dagoberto Garcia (Photo courtesy of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are still investigating this case, and they are seeking any additional victims. Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 831-471-1121.