Suspects scatter after Milpitas jewelry store owner fires warning gunshots

In the wake of recent violent attacks against victims and would-be victims, some Bay Area business owners are keeping and using firearms to protect themselves. Experts consider such actions part of a cause-and-effect cycle: As violence seems to become more pervasive in American culture, the response by some has become violent.

The owner of Fine Jewelry in Milpitas on Thursday was making repairs to a security door and glass door inside a strip mall in the 1500 block of Landess Avenue. Neighboring business owners say they saw an attempted second smash-and-grab coming a mile away. Surveillance videos showed a group of 10-to-15 suspects using tools to hammer their way through the front door. But the owner fired gunshots from inside the store, out of the store, forcing the group to scatter.

"They had to take drastic action to defend themselves and their family," said a friend of the owner. "If they had not fired warning shots, their complete livelihood would have been ruined."

Added Milpitas Police spokeswoman Michelle Sanchez, "The employee did contact 911 immediately upon the incident occurring...At this time, we don't have any reports of any injuries."

While Milpitas police detectives searched for additional clues and multiple suspects, experts said such scenarios could become more common.

On International Blvd. in Oakland on Wednesday, an attempted robbery sparked a gun battle between the store owner and alleged criminals. Two suspects were killed, three others were wounded — as was the business owner.

"It's kind of mind-boggling and discombobulating to see such violence on our news what seems every day," said Dr. Thomas Plante, a clinical psychologist at Santa Clara University.

He said recent mass shootings, the assassination of Charlie Kirk and multiple violent crimes around the Bay Area are feeding off each other.

"What the hell?! What happened to the safety of the public right now? The businesses are in danger. We're in danger too," said Denise, last name withheld, a relative of a Milpitas robbery victim in July.

Experts said a jittery populous is being led to believe violence is the solution to violence.

"We like to feel like we have control, and we have, we're not at the whims of other people," said Plante. "And when you see violence all around you, you feel like our society is out of control. And so, in order to gain control, you might say I'm gonna get some firearms myself."

As repairs progressed at Fine Jewelry, the owners kept quiet and declined an interview request from KTVU — perhaps hopeful the recent sounds of gunshots have spoken loudest.

Milpitas police said they're using video and witness statements to try to find the suspects.

And they said while the gun, and actions of its owner were legal, it's fortunate an innocent person wasn't hit by the store owner's gunfire.

