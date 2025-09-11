Oakland police to address Cash for Gold gun battle

Oakland police on Thursday are set to address what occurred at Cash for Gold, where a shop owner exchanged gunfire with five attempted robbery suspects and two of them died.

Police scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m., which will be streamed above.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday about 7:45 p.m. at the shop, located at 7100 International Boulevard.

Sam Singer, a spokesman for the Oakland Police Association, said a group of five armed suspects entered the shop where gunfire with the shop's owner was exchanged. They said two of the suspects were killed.

Police said one of the suspects died inside the business and the other died at the hospital.

Three other suspects were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Police said a worker inside triggered a silent alarm moments before the exchange of gunfire began.

A source told KTVU that the shop owner was also shot and is recovering in the hospital. A friend of the shop owner said he was expected to be OK.

Cellphone video showed him giving a thumbs-up to onlookers as paramedics wheeled him into an ambulance.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee's office said she is aware and deeply frustrated by this incident.

The shooting prompted a major police response and drew out many residents to take photos and inquire what was going on.

Cell phone video on Citizen App shows a Cash 4 Gold employee on the sidewalk after a shooting. Sept. 10, 2025

An ambulance parked in front of Cash 4 Gold in Oakland after a deadly shooting. Sept. 10, 2025

Cash for Gold on International Blvd. Sept. 10, 2025.

A crowd gathers outside Cash for Gold following a shooting on International Blvd. Sept. 10, 2025.

Oakland police at a Cash for Gold shooting on International Blvd. on Sept. 10, 2025.