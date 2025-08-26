Waymo, Uber and Lyft allowed back on San Francisco's Market Street

The Brief Premium rides like Uber and Lyft Black are allowed to operate between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The mayor says this plan will help revitalize the area.



San Francisco's Market Street without cars is now a thing of the past.

This week, the city gave the green light to Waymo, Lyft and Uber Black.

One Uber driver says the change will likely bring more rideshare business.

Pugi has been an Uber Black driver for 10 years.

"Market Street has a lot of businesses," the driver said. "Sometimes people request from Market Street, I cannot pick up and drop off."

Drivers can now pick up and drop off at seven locations along Market Street during off-peak hours.

Premium rides like Uber and Lyft Black are allowed to operate between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Waymo can operate between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Waymo has been mapping the area since April.

The mayor says this plan will help revitalize the area.

Christopher White is with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. The organization plans to protest the mayor's initiative on Market Street.

"It is just proven by data again that increasing car traffic does not increase foot traffic," he said.

"This move makes Market Street more accessible only to those who can afford these very expensive modes of getting to Market Street," White went on to say.

The organization Streets Forward said Lurie's allowing private cars back on Market Street is dangerous and that the mayor's claim that it will boost economic recovery is baseless.

"With this dangerous private car policy, Mayor Lurie will decrease the number of people who can safely and efficiently get to Market Street, induce car traffic, make Muni slower and less reliable, and increase roadway crashes, fatalities, and injuries."

Earlier this summer, Muni cut and consolidated service along its lines, including those that run down Market Street, citing a $50 million budget shortfall. Several Muni bus lines that used to go down Market Street were shortened in June. The 6 and 21 bus lines were consolidated into one single bus line.

The group Keep Market Street Moving plans to join in on the protest action and will call on Lurie to keep Market Street car free. SkyFOX caught those protesters gathering near Market and Montgomery streets around 5 p.m.

Protesters call on Mayor Lurie to keep Market Street car free.

"The decision directly contravenes the SFMTA Board’s decision in 2019 to remove cars from Market Street in order to decrease traffic congestion, improve transit speed and reliability, increase safety, and create a more welcoming and sustainable downtown," the organization said in a news release.

They said data shows allowing cars back on Market Street will be dangerous for people who walk, ride bikes and scooters, take transit and even those who are driving.

"Crashes on Market Street, once the most dangerous street in San Francisco, fell by 40% after cars were removed. This plan will also undermine the years of progress toward a more efficient transit system," the organization said in a news release. They said Muni had seen a 14% increase in speed and efficiency since cars were removed from Market Street.

Streets Forward agreed that allowing cars back on Market Street will undo Muni's recent service improvements.

Price differences

By the numbers:

Uber Black is typically much more expensive than Uber X.

On Tuesday morning, the price for KTVU's Aaron Dickens was $22 to go just one mile, compared to Uber X for $8.

The Source: City of San Francisco, San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and an interview with a rideshare driver.